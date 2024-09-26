USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA UMI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 9,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,095. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $282.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

