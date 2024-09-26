Valerie L. Jabbar Sells 3,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kroger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KR opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

