Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $137.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $115.57 and last traded at $114.20. 2,848,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,666,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.63.

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.99%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

