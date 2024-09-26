Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $7.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of SEAT stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $760.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
