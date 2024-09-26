Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $7.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 410,243 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,076,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 301,623 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $760.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

