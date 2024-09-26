Wedbush Cuts Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target to $21.00

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 473,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 76,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

