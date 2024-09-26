WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 27th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $22.30.
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
