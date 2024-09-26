Wolfe Research Upgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to “Hold”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Nintendo Stock Performance

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.