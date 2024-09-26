Wolfe Research Upgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to “Hold”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Nintendo Stock Performance
Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Featured Stories
