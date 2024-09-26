Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of WOR opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.