Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Yü Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of YU stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,558.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.06. Yü Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 937.40 ($12.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970 ($26.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £246.67 million, a P/E ratio of 869.82 and a beta of 1.13.

About Yü Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

