Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Yü Group Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of YU stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,558.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.06. Yü Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 937.40 ($12.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970 ($26.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £246.67 million, a P/E ratio of 869.82 and a beta of 1.13.
About Yü Group
