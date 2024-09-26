Zacks Research Weighs in on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.46. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (down from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.38.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MTN opened at $182.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $244.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

