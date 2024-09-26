Zelman & Associates Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to “Outperform”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.94.

LEN stock opened at $181.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

