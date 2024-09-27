Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of AAN opened at $10.03 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $316.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

