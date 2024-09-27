Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.550-12.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.8 billion-$68.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.77.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 5.6 %

Accenture Increases Dividend

ACN stock opened at $355.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.51 and a 200 day moving average of $321.39. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.