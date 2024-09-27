Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,145.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

