Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,145.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
About Aftermath Silver
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.