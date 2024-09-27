Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Sells 17,733 Shares

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 17,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $10,285.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,512.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RIME opened at $0.55 on Friday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.97.
Algorhythm Company Profile
