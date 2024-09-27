Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Price Performance
ABCS opened at $28.32 on Friday. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.
About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF
