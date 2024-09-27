Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.35.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,867 shares of company stock valued at $29,878,106. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,310,925,000 after buying an additional 1,429,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,778,000 after buying an additional 597,756 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.