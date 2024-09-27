American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 27th

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
American Conservative Values ETF Stock Performance
American Conservative Values ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. American Conservative Values ETF has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97.
About American Conservative Values ETF
