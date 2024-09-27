Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$15,081.77 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Christian Caceres sold 9,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total transaction of C$15,081.77.

Christian Caceres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$300.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.60 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.3056537 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.