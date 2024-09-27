ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 2,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ANA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

