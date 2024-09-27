Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $233.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $266.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.80.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,458. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

