Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Sportswear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.