Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $46.64

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. Equitable has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

