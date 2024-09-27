Analysts Set Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mama's Creations Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MAMA opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.05. Mama’s Creations has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mama’s Creations news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth $19,069,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 166.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 619,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 386,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

