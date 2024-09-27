Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $176.90

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.90.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,223 shares of company stock worth $4,453,360. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,578,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.