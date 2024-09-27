Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 700,000 Shares

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.36 per share, with a total value of C$952,000.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Andean Precious Metals stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$201.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Andean Precious Metals ( CVE:APM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3801917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Andean Precious Metals

