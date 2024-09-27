Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 700,000 Shares

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.36 per share, with a total value of C$952,000.00.
2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %
Andean Precious Metals stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$201.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Andean Precious Metals
About Andean Precious Metals
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.