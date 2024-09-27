Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 700,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APMGet Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.36 per share, with a total value of C$952,000.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Andean Precious Metals stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$201.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.49.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3801917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Andean Precious Metals

About Andean Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.