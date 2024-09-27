Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $3.78 Average PT from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Angi

Angi Price Performance

ANGI opened at $2.69 on Friday. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth $85,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.