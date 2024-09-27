Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $68.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.