Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 123 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.13, for a total value of $27,075.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,450.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of HOV stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
