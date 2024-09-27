Aramark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,489 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 563% compared to the typical volume of 677 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 319.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aramark by 44,750.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Aramark Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

