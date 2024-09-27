Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 6,700.0% in September

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 6,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $29.87.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
