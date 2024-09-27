Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ACHR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE ACHR opened at $2.91 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 136.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 523,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 192,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

