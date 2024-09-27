Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AACT opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 125,060 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

