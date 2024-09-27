Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

