Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

NASDAQ ATLCP traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

