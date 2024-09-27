ATS (TSE:ATS) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.71.

ATS opened at C$40.67 on Tuesday. ATS has a 52 week low of C$33.47 and a 52 week high of C$60.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.35.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million. Equities analysts expect that ATS will post 2.140264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

