Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Up 437.8% in September

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 437.8% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AUSI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

