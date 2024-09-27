Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Up 437.8% in September

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 437.8% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AUSI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Aura Systems
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Systems
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.