Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $63.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.