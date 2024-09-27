Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $63.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

