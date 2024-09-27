Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $63.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azrieli Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.