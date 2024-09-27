Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Trading Up 9.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $136.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Baidu by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $11,028,000.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.