Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

