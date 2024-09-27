Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 300,257 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 900.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $929,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $599.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

