Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bankinter Price Performance
BKNIY stock remained flat at $9.08 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.25.
About Bankinter
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.