Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$7.13-7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

