Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 452.6% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
