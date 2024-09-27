Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 452.6% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

