Berenberg Bank Cuts Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target to GBX 200

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
In related news, insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £14,880.18 ($19,925.25). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
