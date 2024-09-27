Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.41.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,712,000 after buying an additional 490,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $121,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $116,252,000 after purchasing an additional 491,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.