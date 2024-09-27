BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 110,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.78). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 1,999.77%. On average, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCardia from $4.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

