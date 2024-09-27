BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.3 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.02) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Up 6.5 %

BB opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.