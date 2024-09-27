BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.3 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.02) EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
