BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BKIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Innovators ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BKIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.51. BNY Mellon Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.
About BNY Mellon Innovators ETF
