Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 212.1% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Borneo Resource Investments Price Performance

BRNE stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,370. Borneo Resource Investments has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Borneo Resource Investments alerts:

About Borneo Resource Investments

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

Receive News & Ratings for Borneo Resource Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borneo Resource Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.